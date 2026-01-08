Strategic Planning Group LLC Takes $4.97 Million Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,178,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,434,000 after acquiring an additional 336,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $760.23.

Shares of SPOT opened at $569.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $451.43 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $597.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

