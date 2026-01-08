Level Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Level Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Level Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Level Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774,028 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,404,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,204,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,388 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4,903.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,984,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,553,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VTEB stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.