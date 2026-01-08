Strategic Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,813 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $80.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,167.40. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

