Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Bought by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,770.91. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $97,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,840.20. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007 shares of company stock valued at $247,095. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $256.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.35 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.36.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 64.26%.The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

