Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $339.89 per share, with a total value of $67,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 500 shares of company stock worth $174,389. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $322.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.98.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Sunday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.