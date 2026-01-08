Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $5,326,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,386,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,107.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,028.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $856.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,117.66.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.