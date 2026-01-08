Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,107.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,028.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $856.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,117.66.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

