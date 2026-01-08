Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,107.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,028.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $856.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,117.66.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly confirmed it will buy Ventyx Biosciences in an all-cash deal worth about $1.2 billion, gaining a pipeline of oral small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitors and inflammatory disease candidates that expand Lilly beyond diabetes/weight-loss. This acquisition is a clear pipeline/strategic positive. Eli Lilly to buy Ventyx Biosciences in $1.2 billion deal
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly expanded its obesity/metabolic pipeline via a multiyear partnership/licensing deal with Nimbus (reported value ~$1.3B), adding an oral obesity candidate to its development portfolio — another growth pathway beyond injectables. Boston biotech Nimbus to partner with Eli Lilly on weight-loss pill in $1.3 billion deal
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly struck a collaboration with InduPro on a next-gen cancer program worth up to $950 million, strengthening oncology exposure and long-term revenue optionality. Lilly links up with InduPro in next-gen cancer treatment deal worth up to $950M
- Positive Sentiment: Clarivate named several Lilly cardiometabolic launches among drugs to watch for 2026, highlighting continued product catalysts beyond current blockbusters. Lilly’s prospective cardiometabolic launches dominate list of drugs to watch in 2026: Clarivate
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are bullish: Citigroup flagged ~50% upside, and several upgrades/positive notes have circulated, supporting momentum and investor confidence in Lilly’s pipeline and earnings outlook. Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) Has 50% Upside, Says Citigroup
- Neutral Sentiment: The stock printed an all-time high intraday as buyers priced in the M&A and deal flow; that’s market confirmation of the reaction but not a new fundamental. Eli Lilly stock hits all-time high of 1113.03 USD
- Negative Sentiment: Lilly faces legal pressure: the Indiana attorney general sued alleging inflated insulin pricing, a regulatory and reputational overhang that could lead to fines, settlements or policy scrutiny. Indiana sues Eli Lilly alleging insulin price-fixing scheme
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,169.00.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
