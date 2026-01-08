Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NPK International (NPKI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NPK International (NYSE: NPKI) recently:
- 1/4/2026 – NPK International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/27/2025 – NPK International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/13/2025 – NPK International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – NPK International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
NPK International, Inc (NYSE: NPKI) is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.
The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.
