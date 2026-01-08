HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,271 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,838 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $358.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.24.

McDonald’s News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MCD from “hold” to “strong-buy,” signaling institutional confidence in McDonald’s near-term growth and same-store sales resilience. The Fly

Barclays raised its price target to $372 and kept an "overweight" rating (~22% above the current price), which can attract momentum and institutional buying. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target to $372 and kept an “overweight” rating (~22% above the current price), which can attract momentum and institutional buying. Positive Sentiment: Product and marketing catalysts: McDonald’s plans new and returning global menu items for 2026 and is bringing back Pokémon Happy Meals — initiatives that typically boost traffic and seasonal comps. Yahoo

Local store openings and marketing events (example: Biltmore grand opening with restaurant characters) support incremental sales and community visibility. MSN

Local store openings and marketing events (example: Biltmore grand opening with restaurant characters) support incremental sales and community visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage roundup and inclusion on dividend-stock lists keep MCD on investors’ radars but are not new fundamentals; they support steady demand rather than immediate catalysts. The Motley Fool

Analyst coverage roundup and inclusion on dividend-stock lists keep MCD on investors’ radars but are not new fundamentals; they support steady demand rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: a federal class-action alleges the McRib is misleadingly marketed (claims about what the patty contains). Lawsuits can create reputational noise and potential costs — watch for developments or settlements. USA Today

Legal risk: a federal class-action alleges the McRib is misleadingly marketed (claims about what the patty contains). Lawsuits can create reputational noise and potential costs — watch for developments or settlements. Negative Sentiment: Labor/PR risk: unions have accused McDonald’s of repeated harassment of largely teenage staff — another reputational and operational headwind that could pressure margins if it leads to regulation, higher wages, or franchisee disruption. MSN

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $304.06 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.62 and a 200-day moving average of $304.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,516 shares of company stock valued at $13,036,090 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

