Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 162,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 83,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Imagine Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.81.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022. Imagine Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
