Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading 35.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) was up 35.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,308,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 759,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

