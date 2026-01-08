Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Up 35.3% – Time to Buy?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 35.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 106,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 65,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Blue Star Gold Stock Up 4.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$33.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -0.34.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada. The company was formerly known as WPC Resources Inc and changed its name to Blue Star Gold Corp. in January 2019. Blue Star Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

