SLT Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA

SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 906.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.7%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.42.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

