SLT Holdings LLC Invests $1.07 Million in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMNR. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter worth $14,354,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $11,318,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,333,000. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,652,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BitMine Immersion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Performance

BitMine Immersion Technologies stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion and a PE ratio of -69.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $161.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $15.90 earnings per share for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5,719.06%.The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.0%.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Company Profile

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

