Legacy CG LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW

Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,032 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 64,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
