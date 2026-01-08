Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,004,424,000 after purchasing an additional 788,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,697,800,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $1,979,503,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 56.2% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,822,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $952,625,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $235.60 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.05. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.92.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

