Legacy CG LLC Makes New $7.43 Million Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August $ZAUG

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 280,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August accounts for about 2.1% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy CG LLC owned approximately 11.10% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAUG. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 70,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,726 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

The Innovator 1 Yr August (ZAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

