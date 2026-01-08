Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 28,679 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 545.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BIL opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

