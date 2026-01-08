iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF Stock Position Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 146.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 288.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 303.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

ILF stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.