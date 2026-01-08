DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS is Legacy CG LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF accounts for 4.6% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned approximately 3.00% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $16,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DMBS opened at $49.74 on Thursday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.