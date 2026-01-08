Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul Alpern Sells 2,500 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul Alpern sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 61,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,488. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $760.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 24.2% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 109.6% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Arteris by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

