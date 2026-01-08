Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell Sells 37,755 Shares

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 37,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $75,132.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,764.18. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Joseph Oconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 5,102 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $10,050.94.

On Monday, January 5th, Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 4,649 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $9,158.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107,956 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Acumen Pharmaceuticals this week:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform that integrates chemoproteomics, high-throughput screening and computational chemistry, the company seeks to identify and optimize compounds that selectively modulate pathological protein aggregation. Its approach is designed to address the underlying biology of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related proteinopathies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple lead candidates at various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

