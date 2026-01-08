Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Jula Inrig Sells 2,031 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Jula Inrig sold 2,031 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $81,605.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,856.08. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Jula Inrig sold 445 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $16,798.75.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Jula Inrig sold 15,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $164.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,613,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 619,085 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,784,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 599,102 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,232,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

