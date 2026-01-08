Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,068,396 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 7.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $159,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $69.77 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

