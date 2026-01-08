Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of DC opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Dakota Gold has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

In related news, Director Stephen T. O’rourke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 918,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,807.34. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold during the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,474,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 434,054 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dakota Gold by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 358,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low?grade ore volumes for open?pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low?grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

