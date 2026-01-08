Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO is Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $47,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

