Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 975 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 6.8% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 1.2%

URI opened at $881.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $824.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $872.22. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.80 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,169.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $954.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.