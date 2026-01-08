Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.36. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Expand Energy has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expand Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Expand Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Expand Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.