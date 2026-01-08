Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Danny Abajian Sells 7,190 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $127,982.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 405,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,220.40. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Danny Abajian sold 2,007 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $35,704.53.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $724.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 106.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its position in Sunrun by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,007,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after buying an additional 5,325,332 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 7,260.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,459 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 47.3% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 51,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 target price on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

