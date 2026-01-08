Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek Maetzold Sells 2,678 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Maetzold sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $102,005.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,152.68. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $42.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company’s proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company’s flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.