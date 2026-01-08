Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek Maetzold Sells 2,678 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Maetzold sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $102,005.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,152.68. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of CSTL opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $42.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castle Biosciences
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company’s proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.
The company’s flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- Trump Era Reset? Why Gold Could Explode to $6,000
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.