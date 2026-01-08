Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Global Partners from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Partners

Global Partners Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE GLP opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Global Partners by 56,296.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 28,291.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,723,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. The company sources refined petroleum products from major refineries and suppliers and transports them through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals and storage facilities. Global Partners focuses on delivering fuel and related services to commercial, industrial and residential customers, positioning itself as a key midstream and downstream energy operator in its core markets.

Through its extensive terminal network in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, Global Partners supplies gasoline, diesel, home heating oil, kerosene, propane and biofuels to a broad customer base.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.