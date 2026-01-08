Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $140,816,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 806,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,713,000 after buying an additional 509,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,986,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.15.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $199.51 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $228.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.