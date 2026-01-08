Argus Issues Positive Forecast for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Argus from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas set a $6,100.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,156.48.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,445.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,372.90. The company has a market cap of $175.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $83.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,414.53, for a total transaction of $3,091,696.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,759,275.30. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $17,193,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Booking by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Featured Articles

