Palu (PALU) One Day Volume Hits $8.23 Million

Palu (PALU) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Palu has a market cap of $3.28 million and $8.23 million worth of Palu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Palu token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Palu has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Palu alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,814.45 or 0.99952593 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Palu Profile

Palu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Palu’s official Twitter account is @palucto.

Palu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Palu (PALU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Palu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Palu is 0.0036138 USD and is down -7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $7,576,799.50 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Palu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Palu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Palu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Palu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Palu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.