Undeads Games (UDS) Price Tops $2.60 on Exchanges

Undeads Games (UDS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Undeads Games has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Undeads Games has a total market cap of $255.58 million and $1.61 million worth of Undeads Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Undeads Games token can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00002888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Undeads Games launched on April 29th, 2024. Undeads Games’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,478,102 tokens. Undeads Games’ official Twitter account is @undeadscom. Undeads Games’ official message board is medium.com/@undeadscom. Undeads Games’ official website is undeads.com. The Reddit community for Undeads Games is https://reddit.com/r/undeads and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Undeads Games (UDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Undeads Games has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 76,520,445.82170308 in circulation. The last known price of Undeads Games is 2.59800079 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,529,924.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://undeads.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Undeads Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Undeads Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Undeads Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

