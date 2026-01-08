MetFi (METFI) Price Tops $0.0597 on Top Exchanges

MetFi (METFI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One MetFi token can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetFi has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetFi has a total market cap of $12.25 million and approximately $36.57 thousand worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetFi Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 450,268,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,237,044 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 450,268,460.36995573 with 275,484,114.0081309 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.06077016 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $36,417.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

