HashAI (HASHAI) One Day Volume Hits $594.40 Thousand

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. HashAI has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $594.40 thousand worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashAI has traded 76% higher against the dollar. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,390,451,088 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The Reddit community for HashAI is https://reddit.com/r/officialhashai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official message board is medium.com/@officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00012103 USD and is down -13.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $651,033.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

