Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Up 41.7% – Still a Buy?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 41.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 10,374,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 3,804,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Trending Headlines about Avalon Advanced Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Avalon Advanced Materials this week:

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Price momentum / technicals: The share price is trading above both the 50-day (C$0.06) and 200-day (C$0.05) moving averages, which can attract momentum traders and short-covering that amplify intraday gains. MarketBeat profile

Price momentum / technicals: The share price is trading above both the 50-day (C$0.06) and 200-day (C$0.05) moving averages, which can attract momentum traders and short-covering that amplify intraday gains. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reported quarter: Avalon last reported quarterly EPS of C$0.01 (Nov. 28). While that recent quarter showed a small positive EPS, the company still posts mixed longer?term metrics; investors may be interpreting the quarter as a near?term improvement. MarketBeat report

Recent reported quarter: Avalon last reported quarterly EPS of C$0.01 (Nov. 28). While that recent quarter showed a small positive EPS, the company still posts mixed longer?term metrics; investors may be interpreting the quarter as a near?term improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Small?cap / low float dynamics: With a market cap around C$71M and historically low share prices, news, speculative interest or increased volume can produce outsized percentage moves even without major company announcements.

Small?cap / low float dynamics: With a market cap around C$71M and historically low share prices, news, speculative interest or increased volume can produce outsized percentage moves even without major company announcements. Negative Sentiment: Weak underlying fundamentals: Avalon shows a negative net margin (~?48.9%), a negative return on equity, and a negative P/E (losses on a trailing basis). Analysts expect roughly ?C$0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, indicating continued profitability risk. MarketBeat fundamentals

Weak underlying fundamentals: Avalon shows a negative net margin (~?48.9%), a negative return on equity, and a negative P/E (losses on a trailing basis). Analysts expect roughly ?C$0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, indicating continued profitability risk. Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet caution: The company’s reported debt?to?equity ratio (~5.71) is high for the sector and presents leverage risk that could pressure the stock if operating performance deteriorates.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials ( TSE:AVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canadas future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc, Ontarios first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontarios lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.