Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Up 43.3% – Time to Buy?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 43.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 970,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 276,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.01.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

