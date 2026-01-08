Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Stock Price Up 43.3% – Still a Buy?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) shares rose 43.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 970,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 276,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Garibaldi Resources Trading Up 43.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$32.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

