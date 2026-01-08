RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 71 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $848.22.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target sharply to $1,087 and kept a Buy rating, signaling conviction in GS’s earnings power and driving upside analyst momentum. Article Title

Jefferies raised its price target sharply to $1,087 and kept a Buy rating, signaling conviction in GS’s earnings power and driving upside analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: BMO raised its target to $980 (market perform), another analyst upgrade that supports further upside potential based on deal activity and capital returns. Article Title

BMO raised its target to $980 (market perform), another analyst upgrade that supports further upside potential based on deal activity and capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $970, reflecting bullish analyst views ahead of GS’s upcoming results and reinforcing buy-side confidence. Article Title

Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $970, reflecting bullish analyst views ahead of GS’s upcoming results and reinforcing buy-side confidence. Positive Sentiment: Goldman again led global M&A in 2025 with $1.48 trillion of deals — a reminder that advisory and underwriting momentum remain a structural revenue driver. Article Title

Goldman again led global M&A in 2025 with $1.48 trillion of deals — a reminder that advisory and underwriting momentum remain a structural revenue driver. Positive Sentiment: Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives led an oversubscribed Series C for Beacon Therapeutics (>$75M); the investment arm’s activity boosts fee/allocations and highlights growth in Goldman’s alternatives business. Article Title

Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives led an oversubscribed Series C for Beacon Therapeutics (>$75M); the investment arm’s activity boosts fee/allocations and highlights growth in Goldman’s alternatives business. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman is involved as an underwriter on potential tech IPOs (e.g., Discord filing reports) and sees regulation as spurring institutional crypto adoption — sources of future fee revenue but with timing uncertainty. Article Title Article Title

Goldman is involved as an underwriter on potential tech IPOs (e.g., Discord filing reports) and sees regulation as spurring institutional crypto adoption — sources of future fee revenue but with timing uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: GS is expected to report Q4 results mid-January — the upcoming earnings date is keeping positioning fluid as investors weigh guidance versus recent analyst upgrades. Article Title

GS is expected to report Q4 results mid-January — the upcoming earnings date is keeping positioning fluid as investors weigh guidance versus recent analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Daiwa raised its target to $927 but maintained a Neutral rating, showing mixed analyst views on valuation after GS’s strong one-year rally. Article Title

Daiwa raised its target to $927 but maintained a Neutral rating, showing mixed analyst views on valuation after GS’s strong one-year rally. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage notes GS has pulled back more than the broader market amid short-term profit-taking after a ~66% one?year rally and mixed technicals—putting near-term pressure on the shares. Article Title

Recent coverage notes GS has pulled back more than the broader market amid short-term profit-taking after a ~66% one?year rally and mixed technicals—putting near-term pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: An analyst flagged that CEO David Solomon faces the challenge of managing earnings volatility — a reminder that capital?markets cycles can produce swings in GS’s quarterly results and sentiment. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.7%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $939.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $846.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $780.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $281.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $961.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

