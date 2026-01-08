HB Wealth Management LLC Has $41.64 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $41,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,908,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,735,000 after buying an additional 2,453,262 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 303.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,015,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,495,000 after acquiring an additional 763,825 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $194.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.