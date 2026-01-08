RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Reduces Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 3.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 205.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CrowdStrike stock opened at $478.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.43 and its 200-day moving average is $481.90. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 1.03.
Key CrowdStrike News
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price?target lifts lifted sentiment — MarketBeat notes 40+ bullish updates in Q4 that strengthened a Moderate Buy consensus and pushed price targets higher, supporting upside expectations. 5 Stocks Wall Street Repriced Higher Heading Into 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Product/partner catalyst — coverage highlights CrowdStrike’s expanded AI Security Accelerator with AWS and NVIDIA, which could deepen technical differentiation and accelerate ARR through tighter cloud integrations. Does CrowdStrike’s Expanded AI Security Accelerator With AWS and NVIDIA Reshape Its Long?Term Narrative (CRWD)?
- Positive Sentiment: Investor conviction on pullback — recent Seeking Alpha pieces argue the pullback is a buying opportunity and that a “hidden network effect” in CrowdStrike’s data network strengthens long?term defensibility, attracting value?oriented buyers. CrowdStrike: The Hidden Network Effect In Cybersecurity
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market reporting — multiple outlets (MarketWatch, AAII, MSN) are noting the stock’s outperformance and higher volume today, which tends to amplify short?term momentum even if driven largely by sentiment and analyst notes. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Cl A stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor Q&A/valuation debate — coverage questioning whether it’s “too late” to buy reflects mixed investor views on near?term entry points; useful for timing but not a new fundamental catalyst. Is It Too Late To Consider Buying CrowdStrike (CRWD) After Recent Pullback In The Share Price
- Negative Sentiment: Bear case remains — a Seeking Alpha critique argues CrowdStrike’s premium valuation and some execution risks make it a less compelling buy for certain investors; that view helps explain sell?side caution and share volatility. CrowdStrike: The Agentic Security Leader That Isn’t Worth Buying
- Negative Sentiment: Insider optics — reports that CrowdStrike’s CEO purchased a large personal stake in a Mercedes F1 team have raised some governance/distraction questions among investors, which can weigh on sentiment even if not a direct business issue. Why Crowdstrike CEO just spent a reported $300 million to become a partial owner of the Mercedes F1 team
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and margins — CrowdStrike still trades at elevated multiples and has negative GAAP margins/ROE, so positive headlines can fuel rallies but fundamentals leave limited room for error. (See company financials and recent earnings/guidance released in December.)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $353.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.10.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 1,879 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.51, for a total value of $991,191.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 763,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,504,372.77. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,395 shares of company stock worth $42,070,217. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
