RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Reduces Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 3.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 205.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $478.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.43 and its 200-day moving average is $481.90. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Key CrowdStrike News

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $353.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 1,879 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.51, for a total value of $991,191.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 763,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,504,372.77. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,395 shares of company stock worth $42,070,217. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.