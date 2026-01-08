Talen Energy Corporation $TLN is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,748 shares during the period. Talen Energy makes up 8.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $68,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Talen Energy by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Talen Energy stock opened at $374.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.08 and a 52 week high of $451.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research raised their target price on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $443.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.21.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

