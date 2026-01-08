Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,330 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.80.

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages raised targets or reiterated buy ratings (Citi, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Barclays, Wells Fargo), supporting upside expectations and recent momentum. Analyst Upgrades Article

Several brokerages raised targets or reiterated buy ratings (Citi, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Barclays, Wells Fargo), supporting upside expectations and recent momentum. Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s recent dividend increase (quarterly to $0.80) and commentary around strong loan demand and market-share gains support a firmer earnings outlook and shareholder returns. Dividend & Company Profile

Capital One’s recent dividend increase (quarterly to $0.80) and commentary around strong loan demand and market-share gains support a firmer earnings outlook and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/strategy coverage (including analysis comparing Capital One to AmEx and discussing a potential Discover-related narrative) highlights structural strengths but frames longer-term upside vs. peers rather than an immediate catalyst. Zacks Comparison: COF vs AXP

Industry/strategy coverage (including analysis comparing Capital One to AmEx and discussing a potential Discover-related narrative) highlights structural strengths but frames longer-term upside vs. peers rather than an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/experience initiatives (e.g., retail cafes) are a modest long-term engagement tailwind but unlikely to move near-term revenue materially. CNBC: Retail Cafes Trend

Brand/experience initiatives (e.g., retail cafes) are a modest long-term engagement tailwind but unlikely to move near-term revenue materially. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales disclosed this week — notably Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares (~30.7% reduction) and two other officers sold smaller stakes — which can signal near-term profit-taking or reduce investor confidence. Ravi Raghu Form 4

Multiple insider sales disclosed this week — notably Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares (~30.7% reduction) and two other officers sold smaller stakes — which can signal near-term profit-taking or reduce investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is elevated (P/E north of 100), making shares sensitive to downside news or any slowdown in credit growth — a risk amid mixed signals. Market Data & Valuation

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,250. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 296,895 shares of company stock valued at $66,611,541 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $253.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.49. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Articles

