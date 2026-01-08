GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for 2.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $21,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,809,220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GE Vernova by 273.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 1,104,747 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 10,044.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after buying an additional 834,129 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in GE Vernova by 771.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after buying an additional 675,629 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,262,000 after acquiring an additional 462,038 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE Vernova from $710.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded GE Vernova from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $695.19.

Shares of GEV opened at $662.38 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $731.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $618.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.43. The company has a market capitalization of $179.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

