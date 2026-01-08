Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Stake Boosted by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 114.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,192 shares during the quarter. Addus HomeCare makes up approximately 2.2% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 2.16% of Addus HomeCare worth $46,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 560.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $112.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,696. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,998. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

