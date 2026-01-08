Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Moelis & Company $MC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 793,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,636 shares during the period. Moelis & Company makes up about 2.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Moelis & Company worth $56,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 89.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Moelis & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Moelis & Company this week:

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $89 and maintained an “overweight” rating — a material bullish signal that implies meaningful upside vs. the current share level. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up EPS forecasts across multiple periods (Q4 2025, FY2025, Q2 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1 & Q2 2027 and FY2027), with FY2027 now seen at $4.38 from $4.35 — these upgrades point to improving analyst expectations for fee generation and profitability. Zacks’ rating remains “Hold,” however, so the revisions are supportive but cautious.

UBS raised its price target modestly from $70 to $74 but kept a “neutral” rating, signaling limited near?term upside from that shop and a balanced view on risk/reward. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundups and analyst commentary (e.g., Benzinga’s “Beyond The Numbers” piece) are highlighting divergent views — some firms raising targets and estimates, others staying cautious — which can increase intraday volatility as investors parse who is right. Article Title

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.14 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 15.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

