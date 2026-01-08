Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc $CASS

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,943 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 4.17% of Cass Information Systems worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 63.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 108,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 330,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems, Inc has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $530.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm had revenue of $54.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASS. Zacks Research raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cass Information Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations.

