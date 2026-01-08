Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,811 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $28,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 183.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,752,600.00, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.32). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTST

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single?tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment?grade or creditworthy tenants under long?term, triple?net leases, which generally shift property?level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick?service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.